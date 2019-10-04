Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) EPS Estimated At $1.24; Synaptics (SYNA) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Synaptics has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.25’s average target is -15.14% below currents $39.18 stock price. Synaptics had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3500 target in Friday, May 10 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SYNA in report on Friday, August 9 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Dougherty to “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. See Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $1.24 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. EXR’s profit would be $157.38M giving it 23.52 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s analysts see 1.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 1.00M shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Among 4 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.25’s average target is 3.94% above currents $116.65 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 22. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $11900 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) rating on Monday, September 16. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $10500 target.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 0.05% stake. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Pension Serv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 176,594 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company accumulated 4,645 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 0.01% or 32,448 shares. Whittier Tru Com accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 10,292 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 15 shares. 289,882 were reported by Sei Invs Commerce. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp has 118,112 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,029 shares. Washington Trust Com has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. The company has market cap of $14.81 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 1,513 self-storage stores in 38 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. It has a 34.57 P/E ratio. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,030,000 units and approximately 114 million square feet of rentable space.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold Synaptics Incorporated shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company owns 37,348 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 545,651 shares. Invesco Limited holds 99,901 shares. Principal Fin invested in 0% or 149,259 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 288,351 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 65,350 are owned by Stifel. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 156,321 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.06% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 4.57M shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 735,427 were reported by Carlson Lp. Nomura Holdings holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 285,673 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 1,168 shares. Franklin Resource Inc, a California-based fund reported 478,228 shares.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 353,957 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synaptics to Showcase Smart Edge AI, Turnkey Media Streamer Solutions at IBC 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synaptics is Now Oversold (SYNA) – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “iPhone 11 and Note 10 Channel Checks Indicate Lackluster Demand But Not Weak Enough to Warrant Estimate Cuts – Keybanc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.