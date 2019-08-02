Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Rose While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed Position; Haverford Trust Company Decreased Its Synchrony Finan (SYF) Stake by $539,710 as Stock Value Rose

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 17,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 58,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 2.27 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 154,579 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75 million, down from 279,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 521,756 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,243 shares to 249,575 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.94 million for 7.83 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

