Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake Held by Fmr Llc; Polar Securities Has Trimmed Its Brunswick (Call) (BC) Holding by $12.75 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (Call) (BC) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 283,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77 million, down from 583,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 889,434 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 687,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $343.85M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 984,188 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86M for 13.14 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Goelzer Invest holds 0.16% or 38,718 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 25,800 shares. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.85% or 221,100 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 187,274 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 231,235 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Magnetar Lc accumulated 0.01% or 15,648 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 38,744 shares in its portfolio. 2,400 are owned by Numerixs Investment Technology. Metropolitan Life Company New York accumulated 25,301 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 90,069 shares.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Brunswick (BC) option implied volatility flat as shares at lower end of range – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DPW Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AEM) by 151,000 shares to 351,000 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 151,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,071 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extra Space Storage Inc. to Host and Webcast 2019 Investor Day – PRNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.