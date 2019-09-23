Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Eii Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $436,190; Semtech (SMTC) Stake Held by Guggenheim Capital Llc

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 4,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 23,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 518,690 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 13,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 26,320 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 119,763 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 47C, EST. 46C

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Semtech Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SMTC) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2019 : OKTA, FIVE, HRB, WSM, ASND, PVH, OLLI, SMTC, NTNX, BOX, ZUO, GES – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Semtech and Alibaba Cloud Prevent Asset Loss and Theft with LoRa®-based Tracker – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SMTC exiting China, updates outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Semtech (SMTC) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 27,489 shares to 53,152 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,464 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 37,933 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Company Nj has invested 0.8% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.01M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 1.58M shares. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 12,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Rech holds 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 16,872 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 122,500 shares. 59 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd stated it has 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 1.17 million are owned by Northern. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 205 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru owns 6.34 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 45,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eii Management invested in 1.57% or 27,671 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 1,632 are owned by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Renaissance Tech Lc reported 104,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.08% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Arizona State Retirement holds 24,241 shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 2,966 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 5,242 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cibc World Markets holds 0.02% or 22,150 shares. Horizon Investments Lc has 2,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 772,518 shares stake.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: Six analysts recommend this growth stock that’s up 32% in 2019 – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) by 17,075 shares to 90,467 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 9,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,320 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.