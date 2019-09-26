Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Holding by $481,770; As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stock Price Declined, Park West Asset Management Upped by $5.81 Million Its Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 169.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 4,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, up from 2,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 544,434 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 341,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 685,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.32M, up from 344,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 245,229 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 10,205 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 241 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,842 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation reported 118,112 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Burney invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Bell Bancshares accumulated 30,382 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,542 shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 327,192 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.01% or 20,487 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage: This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage: Solid Q1 Growth, But Competition Will Intensify – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 54,420 shares to 84,081 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 23,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,173 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Victory Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Amer Group Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Geode Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 0% or 578,820 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 628,321 shares. Awm invested in 381,246 shares or 1.31% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 12,095 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Millrace Asset Group holds 12,495 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 111,968 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.01% or 25,649 shares. Blair William And Il has 97,780 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 1.25 million shares to 76,446 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).