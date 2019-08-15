Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Decreased Its Holding by $356,126 as Market Value Rose; Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Stock Declined While Pggm Investments Has Boosted by $2.97 Million Its Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 557,082 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 309,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83 million, up from 279,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 1.71M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Citrix says data breach may have affected employees’ dependents – Triangle Business Journal” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/24: (NTGR) (AINK) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (TSLA) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,200 shares. 48 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability owns 6,586 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 11,555 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,629 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 20,209 shares. Jaffetilchin Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 5,130 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Company owns 8,025 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 93,831 are owned by Asset Management One. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 9,712 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 43,000 shares to 184,604 shares, valued at $32.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 313,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,145 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,531 shares to 3,783 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa by 20,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Rech Investors stated it has 4.05M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.2% or 225,507 shares. Phocas Corporation reported 11,977 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 135,541 shares. Smithfield has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Prelude Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 402 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Massachusetts Fin Services Co Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 14,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 230,586 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 90,299 shares. Advsrs Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 10,464 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 57,625 shares. 367 were accumulated by Guardian Life Of America.