Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Position by $405,924

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 456,738 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.81 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4,196 shares to 6,048 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 11,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

