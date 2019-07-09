Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Stake; As Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) Stock Declined, Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted by $900,000 Its Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 175,338 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 157,693 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares to 11,412 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (NYSE:IPG) by 14,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,421 shares, and has risen its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Limited Com holds 0.04% or 6,635 shares. Stephens Ar holds 7,275 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Salem Counselors Incorporated invested in 146 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 174,979 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 794,972 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 90,055 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd holds 5,820 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated reported 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 276 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 14,510 shares. Wade G W And Inc reported 89,872 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 67,848 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CubeSmart: Long-Term Outlook Remains Favorable, But Elevated Supply Will Weigh On Near-Term Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Storage REIT Is A Good Investment Choice – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “How to Use This REIT Loophole to Make Big Money – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage: When You Need A Little More Room – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Innings For Extra Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67M for 23.16 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 273,543 shares to 806,938 shares, valued at $279.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 6.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.