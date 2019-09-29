Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Value Rose While Voya Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Advisors Preferred Trimmed Its Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Position by $823,200; Market Value Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 81.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 392,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.64M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 631,521 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 5,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $160.81. About 425,070 shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,925 shares. Wade G W And reported 94,307 shares. Dana Inv Advsr invested in 14,090 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bp Plc has invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 238,562 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 1,903 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 47 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 240 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 8,436 shares. Burney Com holds 1,979 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.14% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com owns 13,277 shares. Global Invsts accumulated 3.36M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Css Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage: Solid Q1 Growth, But Competition Will Intensify – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Joe Margolis on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage: Outlook Favorable, But It Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,287 shares to 61,990 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 58,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36M for 23.53 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 5.5%; Aclaris Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Cracker Barrel Old Country Store At $155, Earn 7.2% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cracker Barrel: Better Than I Thought – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold CBRL shares while 81 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 19.13 million shares or 1.96% more from 18.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 2,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc owns 0.39% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 8,210 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Smith Asset Management Grp Lp stated it has 1,050 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,643 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.04% or 101,885 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,037 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 4,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 10,691 shares. Commerce Of Virginia Va accumulated 2,000 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd reported 1,775 shares. Citigroup reported 4,375 shares. 3,646 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Com. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 51,312 shares in its portfolio.