Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Increased Its Holding; As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Declined, Becker Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 2,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,663 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.76M, down from 248,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 537,915 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 887,329 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.43 million, up from 866,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 342,440 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.64M for 11.21 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

