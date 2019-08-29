Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Trimmed by $356,126 Its Stake; Needham Investment Management Lowered Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $486,000

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 579,493 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 165,580 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 24,927 shares to 38,725 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa by 20,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 10,538 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 9,677 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.46% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 516,071 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 343,284 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 19,867 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc holds 13,569 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Uss Ltd has invested 0.33% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 33,311 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kbc Grp Nv has 15,243 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 430,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 17,484 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.04% or 260,482 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Prtn Lc has invested 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 77,393 shares. Natixis owns 173,565 shares. Manchester Ltd Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 610 shares. Torray Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 15,219 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.67% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zebra Cap Ltd owns 13,779 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 33,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).