Extra Space Storage (EXR) Market Value Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Cut by $356,126 Its Stake; Water Island Capital Holds Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $227.06. About 144,900 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 94,256 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 22,519 shares to 36,861 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 13,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

