Extra Space Storage (EXR) Market Valuation Rose While Natixis Has Lifted Position; Provident Investment Management Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Trimmed by $2.48 Million as Share Value Rose

Natixis increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 58,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 194,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96M, up from 135,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 386,177 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 77.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 24,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,116 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 31,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 6.28M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 7,997 shares to 880 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 175,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,014 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 4,537 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 195,715 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 31,852 shares. Pension Ser invested in 170,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorp, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,320 shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 24,423 shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 1,350 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0.09% or 49,531 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 14,510 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.2% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Lenox Wealth, Ohio-based fund reported 97 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 136,084 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.12% or 710,539 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.1% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 814,970 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Llc reported 57,625 shares.

