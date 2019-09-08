Extra Space Storage (EXR) Market Valuation Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Its Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Kbr (KBR) by $1.07 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 913,232 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 56,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.23 million, up from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 609,503 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 14/03/2018 – KBR SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2B OF NEW SR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV; 28/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Contract for HURL Project in India; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.45; 03/04/2018 – KBR JOINT VENTURE SIGNS CONTRACT FOR SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 22/03/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL PROVIDE PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT TO ENABLE DOROGOBUZH TO PRODUCE LOW COST AMMONIA; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Ratings To Kbr: B1 Cfr And B1 First Lien Facility Rating, Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – KBR Awarded EPCM Contract by BOC to Develop Majnoon Field in Iraq; 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dubuque Commercial Bank holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx owns 2,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.07% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Landscape Cap Management Ltd has 0.2% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated owns 164,399 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 216 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,526 shares in its portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 47 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd invested 0.57% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Signaturefd has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Utah Retirement System stated it has 27,420 shares. 37,996 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 13,880 shares to 21,422 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa by 20,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $160.31M for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 227,070 shares to 320,138 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB).

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KBR Earns Recognition as a Military Friendly Employer – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KBR Dividend Declaration – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KBR wins $77M Honeywell contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KBR Collaborates with NASA and Amazon Web Services to Stage a Race of Fully Autonomous Vehicles – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.