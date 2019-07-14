Extra Space Storage (EXR) Market Valuation Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Decreased by $356,126 Its Stake; Cutler Investment Counsel Lifted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position by $7.24 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 327,630 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.53M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $255,167 activity.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (NYSE:MITT) by 18,867 shares to 33,650 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (NYSE:IPG) by 14,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.68M for 23.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

