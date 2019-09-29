Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding Lifted by Eii Capital Management Inc; Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in China Mobile Limited (CHL) as Stock Price Declined

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 4,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 23,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 631,521 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 52.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 7,299 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331,000, down from 15,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 1.14 million shares traded or 60.31% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 27,229 shares to 73,812 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 228,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,755 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Apg Asset Management Us has invested 1.62% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 229,087 shares. Principal has invested 0.3% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Next Finance Group accumulated 1,592 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.09% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 124,692 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 16,078 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 353 shares. First Republic Management reported 161,518 shares stake. Everence stated it has 2,966 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kennedy has 24,458 shares.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) by 5,688 shares to 32,360 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) by 17,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,467 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).