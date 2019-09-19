Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $4.19 Million as Shares Rose; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Increased Position

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 25,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.98 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.24. About 950,223 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 39,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 793,943 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.24 million, down from 833,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 782,348 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 12,880 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $156.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,507 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36M for 23.56 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

