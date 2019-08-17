Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Position; As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Share Price Declined, Matthew 25 Management Cut Stake by $527,085

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 1.18 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 29,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 833,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.93 million, down from 863,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 829,548 shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares to 404,000 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.51M shares. 554,167 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Mesirow Inv Mgmt reported 565,845 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 60,672 shares. 1.91 million were reported by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 463,414 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 11,600 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 14.51 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 29,190 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt has 1.40 million shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.05% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 94,820 shares.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Brandywine Realty Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brandywine: Profit For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Results And Narrows 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 367 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust owns 26 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,263 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,442 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 261,778 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 276 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,577 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 36,648 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 16,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.1% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 315,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,195 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by First Manhattan.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares to 444,992 shares, valued at $52.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Self-Storage Industry Snapshot: Global Self Storage Offers Compelling Value At Current Pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Use This REIT Loophole to Make Big Money – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage Named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.