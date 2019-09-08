Extra Sp (EXR) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Increased Position; Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding by $368,460

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Extra Sp (EXR) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 7,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 55,763 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 billion, up from 48,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Extra Sp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 913,232 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,126 shares to 1,582 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) by 13,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,080 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru reported 529 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 555 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 352,483 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 18,466 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Contour Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.07% or 237,765 shares. Hartford Company accumulated 0.54% or 52,757 shares. First Personal Ser owns 486 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 1,721 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Natl Bank Corporation has 33,561 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 6,077 were reported by Mitchell Cap Mgmt. Twin Management invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 9,200 are held by Tudor Et Al. Edgewood Lc owns 2.53 million shares for 3.15% of their portfolio.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gol (Call) (GLD) by 70,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hornbeck (Put) (NYSE:HOS) by 315,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,400 shares, and cut its stake in Endo Int (Call) (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Gru reported 1,390 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 174,979 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 51,147 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Apg Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated has 0.96% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1.29 million shares. Cohen Steers reported 9.78 million shares. Salem Counselors owns 146 shares. 4,137 are held by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Cap Management Corp Va invested 0.25% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 50,000 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 118 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

