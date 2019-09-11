Exterran (EXTN) Reaches $13.01 After 8.00% Up Move; Shorts at ENAV SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (EENNF) Lowered By 61.71%

ENAV SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:EENNF) had a decrease of 61.71% in short interest. EENNF’s SI was 54,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 61.71% from 143,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 548 days are for ENAV SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:EENNF)’s short sellers to cover EENNF’s short positions. It closed at $5.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 1.34 million shares traded or 589.56% up from the average. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has declined 50.51% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTN News: 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP – SALE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EXTERRAN; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN BUYS THROUGH AN UNIT EXTERRAN CORPORATION’S OIL,; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Exterran’s Cfr To Ba3, Notes To B1; 12/03/2018 EXTERRAN CORP – DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY ONE OR BOTH OF EXTERRAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS, L.P. AND EES FINANCE CORP., EACH OF WHICH IS A UNIT OF CO; 17/04/2018 – Exterran: Sale Reflects Strategy to Become a Systems and Process Co; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN BUYS SOME EXTERRAN ASSETS IN NORTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – Exterran 1Q EPS 15c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: CASTLE HARLAN TO BUY SOME EXTERRAN ASSETS IN N.A; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP – AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (APA) WAS SIGNED APRIL 16, 2018 WITH TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Exterran Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $434.85M company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $14.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EXTN worth $34.79M more.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various services and products for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $434.85 million. The firm offers contract activities services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It has a 74.77 P/E ratio. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air navigation services primarily in Italy. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Flight Assistance Services and Maintenance Services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers air traffic control services, including air traffic handling, ATM platform, surveillance and navigation, and telecoms; airspace design; meteorology services, such as weather reports and forecasts; aeronautical information; flight inspection; engineering and maintenance; research and innovation; air traffic management training; and online services.