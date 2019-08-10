Exterran (EXTN) Reaches $10.29 Low on Aug, 10; Enersys (ENS) Shorts Increased By 2.45%

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) had an increase of 2.45% in short interest. ENS’s SI was 1.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.45% from 1.12M shares previously. With 331,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Enersys (NYSE:ENS)’s short sellers to cover ENS’s short positions. The SI to Enersys’s float is 2.72%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 384,563 shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5

The stock of Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) reached all time low today, Aug, 10 and still has $9.88 target or 4.00% below today’s $10.29 share price. This indicates more downside for the $363.17M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $14.53 million less. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 212,713 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has declined 50.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTN News: 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires through an Affiliate Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North America Cre; 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires through an Affiliate Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North America Creating “Titan Production Equipment”; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – ACQUISITION INCLUDES EXTERRAN’S ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ENGINEERING DRAWINGS AND DESIGNS; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN BUYS THROUGH AN UNIT EXTERRAN CORPORATION’S OIL,; 30/04/2018 – Exterran Corp. Changes Bylaws to Allow Majority of Hldrs to Change Bylaws From Current 66 2/3%; 17/04/2018 – Exterran: Sale Reflects Strategy to Become a Systems and Process Co; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Exterran’s Cfr To Ba3, Notes To B1; 21/05/2018 – Exterran Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP – AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (APA) WAS SIGNED APRIL 16, 2018 WITH TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION, LLC; 23/04/2018 – CALASH SUPPORTS CASTLE HARLAN’S ACQUISITION OF EXTERRAN CORPORATION’S OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ASSETS IN NORTH AMERICA CREATING “TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT”

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various services and products for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $363.17 million. The firm offers contract activities services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It has a 59.14 P/E ratio. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions.

More notable recent Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Exterran Corporation’s (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Exterran Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:EXTN – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exterran Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity. 24,039 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares with value of $1.70M were sold by Sechrist Todd M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold EnerSys shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Matarin Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 26,231 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 313,450 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Gam Ag reported 18,404 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 1,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 16,400 shares. Ajo L P stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,924 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Jefferies Financial Grp holds 0.09% or 13,266 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 13,990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Victory Capital Inc has 0.06% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Indexiq Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 24,748 shares.