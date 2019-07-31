Exterran (EXTN) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; EQUINOX GOLD NEW (EQXFF) Shorts Increased By 18.04%

Analysts expect Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Exterran Corporation’s analysts see -93.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 208,296 shares traded. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has declined 50.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTN News: 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – ACQUISITION INCLUDES EXTERRAN’S ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ENGINEERING DRAWINGS AND DESIGNS; 21/05/2018 – Exterran Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires through an Affiliate Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North America Cre; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP EXTN.N – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS NORTH AMERICAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT (PEQ) ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP EXTN.N – SALE IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SUMMER OF 2018 AND WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EXTERRAN; 17/04/2018 – Exterran: Sale Will Not Have a Material Fincl Impact; 02/05/2018 – Exterran 1Q EPS 15c; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 30/04/2018 – Exterran Corp. Changes Bylaws to Allow Majority of Hldrs to Change Bylaws From Current 66 2/3%; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: CASTLE HARLAN TO BUY SOME EXTERRAN ASSETS IN N.A

EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) had an increase of 18.04% in short interest. EQXFF’s SI was 334,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.04% from 283,200 shares previously. With 244,700 avg volume, 1 days are for EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF)’s short sellers to cover EQXFF’s short positions. It closed at $1.03 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company has market cap of $578.18 million. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits.

