Exterran Corporation (EXTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation 15 0.27 N/A -0.25 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.66 N/A 1.23 11.69

Demonstrates Exterran Corporation and Energy Transfer LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Exterran Corporation and Energy Transfer LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Exterran Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

Exterran Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Exterran Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exterran Corporation and Energy Transfer LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Energy Transfer LP is $22, which is potential 59.77% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Exterran Corporation shares and 57.4% of Energy Transfer LP shares. About 2.7% of Exterran Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Energy Transfer LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year Exterran Corporation has -22.88% weaker performance while Energy Transfer LP has 8.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats Exterran Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.