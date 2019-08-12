Exterran Corporation (EXTN) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) Comparing side by side

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation 15 0.26 N/A -0.25 0.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.61 N/A -1.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Exterran Corporation and Oceaneering International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -7.3%

Risk and Volatility

Exterran Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Oceaneering International Inc. has beta of 2.12 which is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exterran Corporation. Its rival Oceaneering International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2 respectively. Oceaneering International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exterran Corporation and Oceaneering International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively Oceaneering International Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 43.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exterran Corporation and Oceaneering International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 0% respectively. 2.7% are Exterran Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88% Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69%

For the past year Exterran Corporation had bearish trend while Oceaneering International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oceaneering International Inc. beats Exterran Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.