Exterran Corporation (EXTN) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) Comparison side by side

Both Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation 15 0.33 N/A -0.25 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 9 0.31 N/A 0.41 15.49

Table 1 demonstrates Exterran Corporation and Keane Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exterran Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Keane Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Keane Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exterran Corporation and Keane Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Keane Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 112.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Exterran Corporation shares and 91.9% of Keane Group Inc. shares. Exterran Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Keane Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88% Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11%

For the past year Exterran Corporation has stronger performance than Keane Group Inc.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats Exterran Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.