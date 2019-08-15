Extended Stay America (STAY) to pay $0.23 on Sep 4, 2019; Veritas Software Has 1.26 Sentiment

Veritas Software Corp (VRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 54 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 43 cut down and sold positions in Veritas Software Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 6.32 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Veritas Software Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 32 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ:STAY) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:STAY) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Extended Stay America Inc’s current price of $14.26 translates into 1.61% yield. Extended Stay America Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 2.25 million shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel

Analysts await Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.48 EPS, down 4.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.64 per share. VRTS’s profit will be $24.32M for 6.84 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.63 actual EPS reported by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.13% negative EPS growth.

Mangrove Partners holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for 300,791 shares. Newtyn Management Llc owns 151,800 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 70,500 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.06% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 96,455 shares.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $665.61 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T..

