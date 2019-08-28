Extended Stay America (STAY) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $387,828 as Valuation Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 1,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 31,628 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 33,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.53M shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 2.88M shares traded or 47.54% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,902 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 2,376 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 229,868 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Com invested in 3,743 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Wespac Advsrs has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,463 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc Incorporated reported 10,435 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eastern National Bank holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 70,066 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.04% or 1,183 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.18M shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited reported 15,660 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 32,959 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 37.55 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Prtns Com St (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,669 shares to 142,775 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 11,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 30,523 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation has invested 0.12% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bb&T accumulated 0.01% or 34,628 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 214,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 5.69% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 4.43M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.55M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The California-based Forward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 16,225 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 166,761 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 33,775 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (Prn) (SCHO) by 876,940 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $106.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr by 152,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (Prn) (VTA).