Extended Stay America (STAY) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.58 Million as Share Price Declined; As Parker Hannifin (PH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Stake

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 2.17M shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 51,511 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $177.46. About 771,973 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.76% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us owns 218,081 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 929,606 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 166,610 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman Limited holds 1.23% or 1.27M shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Inc owns 42,843 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 14,670 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 71,419 shares. Franklin stated it has 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Of Vermont owns 48 shares. Dodge Cox, California-based fund reported 3,256 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 57,778 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated Inc owns 0.05% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,371 shares. Mariner Limited has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 24,773 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $328.91M for 16.55 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 14,979 shares to 50,554 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. also bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Pte Limited holds 0.16% or 75,000 shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Long Pond Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. 3.11 million are owned by Fil Limited. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 18,185 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 166,761 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has 1.67M shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc invested 2.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 1.09 million were accumulated by Hawk Ridge Capital L P. Yorktown Management And reported 30,000 shares. Investec Asset Management North America reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 6,720 shares. Miles has invested 0.42% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 182,937 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Storm-ravaged Bahamians seeking entry to U.S. may face immigration hurdles – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Stocks Weighed Down as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Continue – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Weibo Stock Turnaround – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Practical Tips to Make Divorce More Tolerable – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Still Has a Little Room for Growth Left – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.