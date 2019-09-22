Extended Stay America (STAY) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake; Dish Network (DISH) Stock Declined While Segantii Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 35,125 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 4.11M shares traded or 44.17% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 282,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.12M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 2.14M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 147,500 shares to 262,500 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 600,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M worth of stock or 500,005 shares. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67 million for 14.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EchoStar Announces Completion of the Spin-Off and Merger of its BSS Business – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ESPN, Dish Network reach ACC Network deal just before Clemson vs Georgia Tech kickoff – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dish Network Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DISH Network News: Why DISH Stock Is Diving Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 990 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tower (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 140,141 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 268,204 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 11,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc owns 36,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,700 are held by Gabelli & Invest Advisers. Segantii Capital Limited holds 0.12% or 35,125 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 8,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 44,859 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 130,305 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 5 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 149,644 shares. 23,284 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership has 1.34 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 271,939 shares. 24,136 were reported by Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Carroll Associates accumulated 629 shares. Putnam invested in 289,502 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 15,300 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 0.01% or 8,413 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 16,800 are owned by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Future FinTech Announces Submission of Compliance Plan to NASDAQ – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Understanding Interest Rates – and Why You Need to Care – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Saudi Arabia could slash growth estimates as contraction looms – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China stocks gain ground on trade talk relief – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 New Biotech Stocks That Keep On Soaring – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 610,735 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $74.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 135,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of stock.