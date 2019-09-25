Extended Stay America (STAY) Position Maintained by Cooke & Bieler Lp; Estabrook Capital Management Has Upped Its Iron Mtn New Com (IRM) Stake by $670.04 Million

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New Com (IRM) by 28542.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 21,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 21,482 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672.39M, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 2.75 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay America (STAY) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 169,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.64 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 250 shares to 29,809 shares, valued at $2.99 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 5,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,272 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (NYSE:BLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 128 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Yorktown Management & Rech holds 0.23% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 19,100 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 4,584 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt accumulated 49,754 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 30,639 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 70 shares. Synovus reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 585,831 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 66,305 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 662 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 49,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 156,200 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 416,042 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Com reported 22,788 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. On Monday, August 12 Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 10,000 shares.

