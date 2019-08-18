Extended Stay America (STAY) Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Increased Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 264,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 7.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.39 million, down from 8.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 1.56M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,716 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone reported 1,488 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 263,718 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Duncker Streett Inc has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Axa has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 14,600 are held by Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd. Cibc Ww Corp reported 98,902 shares. Sit Inv holds 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 53,265 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 43,732 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com accumulated 0.2% or 384,461 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,708 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.11% stake. Putnam Invests Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 426,139 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 35,224 shares. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Co has 0.97% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 197,024 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 32,562 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 956,500 are owned by Marcato Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Charles Schwab Investment holds 1.67M shares. 299,994 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. James Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Yorktown Mngmt And Rech reported 0.17% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 21,408 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 946,825 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 625,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company owns 1.09 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Finance Architects holds 0.05% or 1,610 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 8,562 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Huntington Bank & Trust has 7,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. The insider Halkyard Jonathan S bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.