Extended Stay America (STAY) Got Lower Jefferies Rating And $16.0000 Target; Flushing Financial (FFIC) Sentiment Is 1.03

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)‘s “Buy” rating is no longer valid. The firm rating was lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies to “Hold”. They have a target price per share of $16.0000 on STAY.

Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) investors sentiment is 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 38 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 37 reduced and sold stock positions in Flushing Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 21.55 million shares, up from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Flushing Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 34 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $532.19 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $12.40M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation for 628,192 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 108,275 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 45,054 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.41% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.56 million shares.

