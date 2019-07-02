Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) Comparing side by side

Both Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) are Lodging companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America Inc. 17 2.54 N/A 0.63 27.80 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 52 4.02 N/A 1.41 39.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Extended Stay America Inc. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Extended Stay America Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 3% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Extended Stay America Inc. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 97% respectively. Extended Stay America Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extended Stay America Inc. -3.09% -5.79% 1.68% -4.92% -11.89% 13.35% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. -1.67% 2.58% 7.99% 14.86% 0% 20.96%

For the past year Extended Stay America Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats Extended Stay America Inc.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.