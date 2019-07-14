Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Comparison side by side

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Lodging. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America Inc. 17 2.54 N/A 0.63 27.80 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 30 2.01 N/A 2.13 14.41

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Extended Stay America Inc. and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Extended Stay America Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 3% Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Extended Stay America Inc. and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is $35, which is potential 29.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of Extended Stay America Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Extended Stay America Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extended Stay America Inc. -3.09% -5.79% 1.68% -4.92% -11.89% 13.35% Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.07% -2.72% 2.74% 0.74% 2.34% 18.28%

For the past year Extended Stay America Inc. was less bullish than Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Extended Stay America Inc.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. Its portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia.