Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Lodging company, Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Extended Stay America Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Extended Stay America Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Extended Stay America Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America Inc. 0.00% 14.90% 3.00% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Extended Stay America Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America Inc. N/A 17 26.46 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Extended Stay America Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Extended Stay America Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Extended Stay America Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 2.13 1.60 2.54

With consensus target price of $16.75, Extended Stay America Inc. has a potential upside of 11.82%. As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 12.98%. Based on the data shown earlier, Extended Stay America Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Extended Stay America Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extended Stay America Inc. 2.64% 0.12% -7.37% 0.06% -21.02% 7.87% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Extended Stay America Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Extended Stay America Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. In other hand, Extended Stay America Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Extended Stay America Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Extended Stay America Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.