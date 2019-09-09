Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Value Declined While Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $3.68 Million Its Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Its Holding in Equifax (EFX) by $1.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 46.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 10,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 23,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 630,737 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 3.15 million shares traded or 55.15% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 59,991 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,910 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

