Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Declined While Fir Tree Has Lifted Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Its Holding

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 689,423 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.84. About 3.17 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Investment Management holds 72,391 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 23,737 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America reported 37,967 shares. 25,559 are held by Country Club Trust Na. Fiera Cap holds 1.76% or 5.55M shares in its portfolio. 4,200 are held by Whalerock Point Ltd Liability. Colonial Trust Advsr, South Carolina-based fund reported 130,715 shares. Violich Cap Management Inc owns 113,317 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Independent Invsts stated it has 64,000 shares. Veritable LP owns 63,114 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 20,951 are held by Haverford Trust Com. Cape Ann Comml Bank stated it has 5,540 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Tru Communication Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 120,706 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated invested in 2.96% or 98,710 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S also bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares.

