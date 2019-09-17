Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Declined While Corsair Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Its Holding

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 362,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.42 million, up from 797,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 809,672 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 40,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 494,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, up from 454,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 1.30 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 35,069 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.04% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 5,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 24,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 274,192 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 9,178 shares. 5,437 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc Inc. Burney has invested 0.12% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.22% or 75,057 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% or 71 shares. Wexford Cap LP invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 399,736 shares. Smith Asset Lp holds 1,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 28,437 shares to 933,535 shares, valued at $48.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 62,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S also bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 483,192 were accumulated by Invesco. 166,339 are owned by Elk Creek Partners Lc. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 552,611 shares. 1.28M were accumulated by Becker. Stevens Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Voya Inv Llc holds 2.54M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Westpac has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 198,926 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Forward Management Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 564,650 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fir Tree LP reported 2.90 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 175,310 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.42% or 935,000 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 46,001 shares.