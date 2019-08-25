Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake Held by Cardinal Capital Management Llc; Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Its Position in Wix.Com LTD (WIX) by $1.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 11,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 100,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 335,633 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 982,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.58 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 1.25M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $40.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 15,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,796 shares, and cut its stake in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. On Monday, August 12 Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 49,893 shares to 469,554 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc..

