Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake Has Boosted by Forward Management Llc; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Mercury Genl New (MCY) Stake by $2.79 Million; Stock Price Rose

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 203,906 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 14,242 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82 million for 15.36 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.01% or 586,762 shares. 108,774 were reported by Aqr Ltd Company. Next accumulated 1,169 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 188,478 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 36,058 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 17,070 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 8,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 18,346 shares. 206,276 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lpl Llc accumulated 19,939 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.02% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Da Davidson & accumulated 17,538 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century holds 0.02% or 359,137 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.14% or 39,915 shares.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $565.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 72,108 shares to 534,000 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 760,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

