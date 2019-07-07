Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shares Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Cincinnati Financial Holding in Honeywell International Ord (HON) Cut by $17.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 491,501 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

