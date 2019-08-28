Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shares Declined While Marcato Capital Management LP Cut Position by $3.68 Million; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shareholder North Run Capital LP Lifted Its Holding by $702,000 as Share Price Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 2.50 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 9,321 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 30,077 shares. Thompson Inv Management has invested 0.5% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Comerica Bank holds 0.07% or 464,342 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.37% or 83,721 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 299,994 shares. 75,000 are owned by Seatown Pte Ltd. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 46,917 are held by Bailard Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 265,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0.07% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The Virginia-based Yorktown Rech Company Inc has invested 0.17% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 334,696 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 285,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV).

