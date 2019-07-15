Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lifted Its Stake; Nve (NVEC) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Lifted Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 4,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 39,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.33M market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 30,525 shares traded or 61.88% up from the average. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 22.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC); 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 162,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 690,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 527,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. It is down 11.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc. by 31,637 shares to 185,438 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 361,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,125 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communicationsinc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold NVEC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 3.20% less from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,912 were accumulated by M&T Comml Bank. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 4,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). 415,298 were accumulated by Mairs &. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 62,205 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 320 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Group stated it has 7,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,897 were reported by Comerica State Bank. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 8,800 shares. Moreover, Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc reported 738,507 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) for 113 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 7,359 shares stake. Moreover, Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 18,487 shares to 179,763 shares, valued at $25.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 195,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).