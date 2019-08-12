Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding; Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding by $653,400

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18395.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 27,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 45,242 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 498.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 105,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 126,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 21,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 1.41M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “An archetypal rebel: how Johnson’s chief adviser is driving Brexit – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia dlr dips, bonds boosted as RBA says rates to stay low for some time – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Extended Stay (STAY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Eight civilians killed amid renewed clashes in Yemen’s Aden – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian groups appeal decision not to stay Quebec ban on religious symbols – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Gp, New York-based fund reported 3,977 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.09M shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 7.26 million shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 17,524 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 34,628 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company reported 1.51M shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 8,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 0.82% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. 11,721 are owned by Boston Advsrs Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 265,264 shares. Putnam Invs Lc owns 285,093 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 757,459 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 29,654 shares to 12,146 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 79,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Call) (NYSE:HRL).