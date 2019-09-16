Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined; Moodys (MCO) Holder Meritage Group LP Lowered Its Position by $27.10 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 56,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 330,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, down from 386,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 850,913 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 138,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 908,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.36 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 262,056 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bharti’s Baa3 Ratings; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Hochschild’s Rating For Business Reasons; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Papua New Guinea Credit Profile Faces Significant Pressure On Government Financing; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EU COVERED BOND DIRECTIVE TO STRENGTHEN NATIONAL LAWS AND SET INDUSTRY STANDARDS, A CREDIT POSITIVE FOR MARKET; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS INTEGRO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RETAIL DEFAULTS IN Q1, REFLECTS FALLOUT OF CHANGING CONSUMER BEHAVIOR & ADVANCING E-COMMERCE FOR TRADITIONAL BRICK-AND-MORTAR RETAIL; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RATING REFLECTS ILLINOIS’ EXTREMELY LARGE NET PENSION LIABILITIES, HISTORY OF UNBALANCED FINANCIAL OPERATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class B Asset Backed Notes Of Driver China Six Trust; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Curo’s Ratings Under Review – Direction Uncertain Following Announced Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 67,582 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Pension Serv has 0.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 212,441 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 37,578 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 14,526 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 612,481 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 9,688 shares stake. Moreover, Roundview Capital Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,234 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Salzman holds 9,115 shares. Axa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 88,183 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.05% or 2,303 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.96 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T., worth $147,644 on Monday, August 12.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12,714 shares to 20,221 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 85,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).