Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Its Holding by $47.82 Million as Stock Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $339,570

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 191.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 4.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.81M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 909,583 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 1,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,920 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $860,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 803,567 shares to 605,833 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,504 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. also bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory invested 0.35% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 11,900 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 300,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 34,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter Company Brokerage Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 27,827 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 350,286 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America, New York-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Raymond James Assocs invested 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Northern Tru holds 0% or 908,284 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). M&T National Bank Corp holds 1.27M shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Ent Financial Services invested in 0% or 328 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duncker Streett And Com reported 1,600 shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 4,475 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 1,080 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 7,277 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.34% stake. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bainco Int Invsts has 15,673 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund invested 0.6% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tdam Usa reported 7,860 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kbc Gru Inc Nv has 0.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,118 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.55% or 6.95 million shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 0.4% stake.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 33,544 shares to 64,383 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New by 198,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari Nv.