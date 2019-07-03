Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Decreased Its Position by $768,536; Indexiq Advisors Raised Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake by $2.03 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 45,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,526 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 69,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 979,498 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 29,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,436 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 103,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11,063 shares to 157,776 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 600,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 78,276 shares. Ftb has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 532 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited owns 0.16% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 75,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 1.09 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Chesley Taft & Associates holds 43,475 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 198,770 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 500,424 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 757,459 shares. Century Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Manhattan invested in 813,468 shares. American Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3,977 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 13,774 shares.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Judge allows Missouri’s only abortion clinic to stay open for at least 5 more days – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAA Finds New Flaw in 737 Max: Will Airline Stocks Suffer? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. yields fall on growth worries as trade optimism fades – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 60,827 shares to 36,616 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 82,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,202 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Japanese Y.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartford to realign two units after Navigators deal – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators to Acquire Belgian Specialty Insurer Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2017 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 05/20: (ARWR) (CLVS) (ASNA) Higher; (OCUL) (QTT) (INSM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 20, 2019.