Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Its Position by $914,600 as Stock Price Rose; Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Holder Friess Associates Cut Holding by $13.56 Million as Stock Declined

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 366,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 520,787 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 887,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.57M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 444,539 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. Shares for $77,369 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR. SMITH GARY B sold $360,222 worth of stock. Rothenstein David M had sold 2,000 shares worth $77,382 on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $91,986 was sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 193,873 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 4,928 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 323,649 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 369,610 shares. 5,587 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2.92 million shares. James Inv Incorporated reported 2,299 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Sit Inv Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 116,890 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 36,079 shares. Natixis reported 28,892 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 21,703 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 924,929 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 5.13M shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 1.11 million shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. by 183,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc..

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $75.99 million for 21.93 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Lc Ct accumulated 3.60 million shares. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Limited Liability Company In invested in 2.54% or 580,917 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co reported 144,407 shares stake. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny holds 0.01% or 17,524 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 166,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer International Gp has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 640,415 are held by Amer Century. Tudor Et Al owns 62,269 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0.07% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.49% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 214,000 shares. Penn Cap Management holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 386,587 shares. 500,424 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership.

