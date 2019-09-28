Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Fir Tree Raised Its Holding by $32.44 Million; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake by $1.81 Million

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96M, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Western Digital (WDC) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 38,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 31,999 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 70,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Western Digital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 5.30M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. The insider Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 230,628 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 30,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.09 million were accumulated by Jennison Assocs Limited Co. Natixis Lp accumulated 481,655 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 46,001 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bailard reported 0.03% stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 240 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.51M shares. Kepos Cap LP owns 0.51% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 300,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 80,429 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cooke Bieler Lp has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 209,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 56,686 shares. Fund Management stated it has 600,383 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.