Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Fir Tree Boosted Its Holding by $32.44 Million as Stock Declined; Amphenol New (APH) Holding Has Boosted by Guggenheim Capital Llc

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.31M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 4,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 55,726 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 50,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 974,737 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard reported 25,225 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 175,310 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 35,167 shares. Reinhart Partners stated it has 356,709 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 48,460 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.74M shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 439,737 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Qs Limited Co reported 325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co owns 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 811,382 shares. Northern owns 908,284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 30,042 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 272,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,806 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust reported 0.39% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 4.34M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 17,538 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 35,796 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 4,316 are owned by Tower Research Ltd (Trc). Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,428 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Co holds 327,247 shares. Ally Financial holds 0.25% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 15,000 shares. Piedmont Inv invested in 25,783 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 37,195 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 1,077 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 51,527 shares to 9,670 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 87,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,604 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

